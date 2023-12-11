WATCH LIVE

Chicago New Year's Eve 2023: Join the Countdown Dance Party!

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 4:17PM
Join the Countdown Dance Party!
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Want to ring in the New Year like Terrell and Cheryl? Upload a video of your best "robot" dance moves, and you could be featured on ABC7's New Year's Eve show, "Countdown Chicago!"

Whether your favorite music is disco, hip-hop, country or rock, grab your family and friends and record yourself dancing to your favorite song.

See last year's New Year's Eve show

Make sure to tune in to ABC7 Chicago on New Year's Eve, beginning at 11:25 p.m.

