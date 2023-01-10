Chicago Park district holding free speed skating competition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District hosts Silver Skates starting Tuesday.

The free speed-skating competition has been held in city parks since 1917. Adults and children ages six to 17 can take part in six events taking place at neighborhood ice rinks across the city through January 19.

The first event is this evening at 5:45 p.m. at Midway Plaisance Park.

Skates are available to participants free of charge. For more information, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com/silver-skates.

On-site registration is available.