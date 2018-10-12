A pastor who has been assigned to at least three churches in Chicago is accused of sexually abusing two women and attacking a teen girl, police said Friday.Rigoberto Gamez, 52, was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual abuse involving force and misdemeanor battery in connection with attacks on a 19-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, police said.The attacks began in November 2016. Police have not yet released further details.Gamez came to live at St. Aloysius Church in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood in July, while doing work for the Archdiocese of Chicago. He occasionally filled in for some masses, but was not a leader of the parish.The church bulletin said Gamez was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Tepeyac Church in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood in 2009, appointed to a position in the archdiocese that involved giving spiritual guidance to 80 parishes in 2007 and appointed associate pastor of Providence of God Parish in the city's Pilsen neighborhood in 2015.Gamez is currently listed on the archdiocese's website as the associate vicar of Canonical Affairs and the liaison for Hispanic charismatic renewal for Cardinal Blase Cupich.ABC7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the Chicago archdiocese and Gamez's previous churches for comment. They have not yet given a response.Gamez is scheduled to appear in Bond Court Friday afternoon.