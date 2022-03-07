localish

'Females can do this': Woman-owned construction company aims to get more women into trades

By Taylor Musgrove
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman-owned construction company aims to get more women into trades

CHICAGO -- According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up just under 11% of construction workers. Chicagoan, Sashe Ivy, is hoping to diversify this field in Chicago.

"I was sitting in a meeting. Once again, it was all-male contractors. And I thought about how females can do this," Ivy said.

Ivy owns the construction company, Pink Hard Hatz Construction. Pink Hard Hatz Construction is a full-service, licensed and bonded construction company.

"I always have work coming because what I'm finding out is that people, especially women and seniors, want to see a woman. They're tired of being taken advantage of," Ivy said.

Ivy has partnered with the nonprofit organization, Chicago Women in Trades, that aids in helping women learn different trades. The founder said her goal is for Pink Hard Hatz Construction to be in all 50 states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodwomen's history monthconstructionlocalishwlswomen
LOCALISH
Woman-owned construction company aims to get more women into trades
Chicago's Tuber's Donuts specializes in treats made from potatoes
Metra lights train tracks on fire to keep rails from freezing
Florida bar serves up fun twist on shuffleboard
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally shot after ex followed her from work: CPD
IL reports 735 new COVID cases, 0 deaths
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
2 girls arrested for assaulting another at sleepover: police
Boy, 16, fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers: Burr Ridge police
Husband and wife stabbed to death while riding bikes home in Florida
Chicago woman creates new tool for hairstyling
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold, cloudy Monday as snow winds down
CPS announces switch to mask-optional policy next week
Chicago's Tuber's Donuts specializes in treats made from potatoes
Metra lights train tracks on fire to keep rails from freezing
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
More TOP STORIES News