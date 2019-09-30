Chicago police create dashboard to track use of force cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has created a dashboard that will allow the public to track how police handle use of force cases.

The online dashboard displays data from the most recent cases back to 2015. The launch comes as the city sees a record low on the number of use of force incidents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

This is part of the police department's ongoing effort towards reform and transparency. Other reforms include the CPD Gun Offender Dashboard, which was launched last month.

Once it is launched, the dashboard will be available at home.chicagopolice.org/statistics-data/data-dashboards/use-of-force-dashboard.
