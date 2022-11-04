Chicago police warn of 2 child luring attempts in Austin hours apart

Two separate luring attempts in Austin have led CHicago police to issue a community alert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two child luring attempts blocks apart in the West Side have prompted Chicago police to issue an alert.

The incidents occurred blocks away from each other a couple hours apart.

The first occurred in the 300-block of North Parkside Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. and the other happened at about two hours later in the 300-block of North Central Avenue.

Police said at the Parkside location, someone tried to lure a nine-year-old boy into a white, four-door truck with tinted windows. The suspect was in the front passenger seat as the truck drove alongside the child, according to police.

At one point, the alert said that offender got out of the passenger side and told the victim to "come here," but the child ran away.

Police said just a few hours later in the 300-block of North Central Avenue, someone in a similar white, four-door pick-up truck with tinted windows tried to lure a 13-year-old boy.

The alert said the passenger got out of the truck, this time running after the victim who saw a relative.

The suspect description in both incidents are not the same, but the vehicle descriptions match.

Police are warning people to be aware of this situation and they are reminding parents and guardians not to let children walk or play alone.