No officers injured in CPD-involved shooting in Pilsen; persons of interest being interviewed

Police involved shooting in the @ChicagoCAPS12 in the area of 18th & Morgan. No Officers injured. @Area3Detectives are interviewing persons of interest. Investigation continues. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/2iDAVNVXjt — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 22, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a Chicago police-involved shooting Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood, a CPD spokesman said.Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted just after 8 a.m. that no officers were injured in the incident near 18th and Morgan Streets.Area Three detectives are interviewing persons of interest, he said.At least one person was seen being taken into custody on the scene about 7:30 a.m.Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about any other injuries, but asked residents to avoid the area.Chicago fire officials said they transported one person who had been shot in the back and thigh to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.Two officers were taken to Christ hospital and Rush hospital for shortness of breath, but they're expected to be OK.The incident drew a large police presence to the area about 7 a.m.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit tips to