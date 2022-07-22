police shooting

No officers injured in CPD-involved shooting in Pilsen; persons of interest being interviewed

Unclear if anyone else injured in Chicago shooting
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

No officers hurt in Pilsen police-involved shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a Chicago police-involved shooting Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood, a CPD spokesman said.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted just after 8 a.m. that no officers were injured in the incident near 18th and Morgan Streets.



Area Three detectives are interviewing persons of interest, he said.

At least one person was seen being taken into custody on the scene about 7:30 a.m.

RELATED: Video of CPD shooting that paralyzed boy, 13, released; cop who fired shots did not have camera on

Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about any other injuries, but asked residents to avoid the area.

Chicago fire officials said they transported one person who had been shot in the back and thigh to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Two officers were taken to Christ hospital and Rush hospital for shortness of breath, but they're expected to be OK.

The incident drew a large police presence to the area about 7 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit tips to cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenpolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingchicago crimeofficer involved shootinggun violenceofficer involved shootingshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Gunman shot, killed by Palos Hills, IL cop at family gathering ID'd
Police board opts to not fire CPD cop who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez
Bodycam video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old released
Flossmoor residents pack meeting about fatal police shooting
TOP STORIES
6 in custody after CTA Red Line stabbing attack
Zombie foreclosures: Homeowners stuck with major fines from city
Calls for suburban city employee to be fired after using racial slur
Worker fatally shot at restaurant service window on West Side
Chicago monkeypox vaccine: CDPH update expected Friday
Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, dies one month after 'Elvis' movie debut
Gunman shot, killed by Palos Hills, IL cop at family gathering ID'd
Show More
Lee Zeldin, Republican nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
1 killed, 3 injured in North Side crash: CPD
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Chicago man found guilty in deadly Minnesota road rage shooting
Chicago Weather: Sunshine, clouds mix Friday
More TOP STORIES News