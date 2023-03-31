Chicago police officer charged with sexually abusing minor in Norridge

Chicago police officer David Deleon is facing charges he sexually abused a minor inside a vehicle in Norridge, the suburban police department said.

Norridge police said around 10 a.m. on Monday, a minor contacted them to report they were a victim of sexual abuse two days prior, on March 25 shortly before 1 p.m. in a car in the 4500-block of Harlem Avenue.

The alleged abuser is David Deleon, a Chicago police officer. Investigators say Deleon knew the child he allegedly abused. He was arrested Wednesday.

Deleon faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery on a public way. He appeared in bond court Friday morning.

Chicago police said Deleon has been relieved of his police powers.