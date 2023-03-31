WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police officer charged with sexually abusing minor in Norridge

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 31, 2023 11:34PM
CPD officer charged with sexually abusing minor
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police officer David Deleon is facing charges he sexually abused a minor inside a vehicle in Norridge, the suburban police department said.

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is facing charges he sexually abused a minor inside a vehicle in Norridge.

Norridge police said around 10 a.m. on Monday, a minor contacted them to report they were a victim of sexual abuse two days prior, on March 25 shortly before 1 p.m. in a car in the 4500-block of Harlem Avenue.

The alleged abuser is David Deleon, a Chicago police officer. Investigators say Deleon knew the child he allegedly abused. He was arrested Wednesday.

Deleon faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery on a public way. He appeared in bond court Friday morning.

Chicago police said Deleon has been relieved of his police powers.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW