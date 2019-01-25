Chicago Proud: World War II veteran receives France's highest honor

EMBED </>More Videos

A World War II veteran received France's highest distinction- the French Legion of Honor Medal. His award is making Chicago Proud.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A World War II veteran received France's highest distinction- the French Legion of Honor Medal. His award is making Chicago Proud.

Benjamino Marraccini grew up in Bridgeport, joined the army, and was part of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France. He is a first generation American, and his parents came to Chicago from Sicily in 1921.

With his hand firmly on his heart, Chicagoan Benjamino Marraccini was honored Friday.

"We are honoring a hero," Guillaume Lacroix, Consul General of France.

He is an American hero who stormed Normandy Beach on D-Day, eventually liberating France.

The French consul general pinned the soldier with France's Legion of Honor Medal.

"It's a great honor to receive something like this from a great country," said Marraccini.

"Without him, the French flag would not be flying today. My parents and grandparents would have lived in tyranny. He saved us and changed everything forever in my country," said Lacroix.

The honor happened in front of young eyes at Lycée Franais de Chicago- The French International School. It was a lesson from one generation to the next.

"I think they can learn there is a lot of loyalty, a lot of dedication, love for your country. The two generations, the two countries can still get along and everyone can possibly learn from all that," said Joseph Tito, Marraccini's nephew.

"The fact that all of our generations can be brought together and honor this man who served our country is very emotional," said Maeva Saint-Omer.

He took pictures, signed autographs, and it happened to be his birthday. He is 97 years old.

"I feel pretty good. For my age, I think I'm pretty good," said Marraccini.

After the awards ceremony it was time to dance and really celebrate.

Happy birthday, Benjamino Marraccini.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago proudWorld War IIveteran
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow makes slick surfaces
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Trump, Congress agree to end longest government shutdown
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Chicago mayoral forum focuses on fundraising
Reward offered in cold case double murder in Schiller Park
Show More
Pint-sized pups compete ahead of major sled dog race
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
Hundreds honor organ donor killed in Taos avalanche
More News