River North restaurant celebrates Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunda New Asian is celebrating Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month throughout May with special menu items that can be enjoyed in the dining room, spacious patio or via delivery.

Sunda New Asian is an award-winning restaurant concept featuring elevated Southeast Asian culinary and beverage experiences, founded by serial entrepreneur, restaurateur and television personality Billy Dec, whose Filipino roots drive the vision for the Sunda brand.

The menu features:

- Vietnam: "Chao Tom" Grilled Sugar Cane Shrimp - shrimp mousse, sugar cane, rice noodles, lettuce, fresh herbs, nuoc cham

Japan: "Gomae Maki" - shrimp tempura, spinach, asparagus, cucumber, rayu chili oil, sesame soy

The Philippines: Cebu Lechon - roasted lemongrass pork, foie gras gravy

China: Dan Dan Noodles - Szechuan spiced beef, bamboo shoots, watercress, radish, wheat noodles

Thailand: Mango Sticky Rice - sweet rice pudding, champagne mangoes, coconut milk

May Sushi Rolling Classes are available next Saturday and Saturday, May 28 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $55/person.

During the class, guests will learn the ancient art of sushi and maki making using seaweed wraps, sticky rice, spicy tuna and more. Sunda New Asian's award-winning chef team provides personal instruction on the delicate creation of this traditional dish.

This 90-minute class is perfect for celebrating AANHPI month, date night, weekend outings or girl's night out. Guests will make three rolls: one sushi roll, one hand roll and choice of one additional sushi or hand roll. Guests can also upgrade their experience with add-ons like Wok-Tossed Shishito Peppers, Spicy Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Tiger Shrimp Tempura, Miso Cauliflower, Lemongrass Beef Lollipops or Lumpia.
