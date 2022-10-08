River Roast restaurant on Chicago River launches fall-inspired cocktail menu

Old Fashioned with fall twist, Spiced apple bourbon among new items

River Roast at LaSalle and the Chicago River launches a new fall-inspired cocktail menu.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- River Roast in Chicago's downtown area has new items to get everyone through the cold weather.

A classic Old Fashioned cocktail consists of three key ingredients: whiskey, bitters and sugar.

You can enjoy a cocktail at River Roast or make them at home.

For the bourbon enthusiast who simply sticks to the classics...

HOUSE

Bourbon, Orange Demerara, Bitters

For anyone who can't wait for apple picking season...

SPICED APPLE

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Spiced Cider Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon Stick

For the bourbon enthusiast who just does not want summer to end...

TROPICAL

Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Whiskey, Cherry Heering, Banane du Bresil, Peychaud's Bitters.

For the adventurous cocktailier...

BLACK CURRANT

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Black Currant Cocoa Bitters, Demerara

For those who want a non-alcoholic option...

ZERO PROOF

Kentucky74 N/A Bourbon, Vanilla Chai