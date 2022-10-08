River Roast restaurant on Chicago River launches fall-inspired cocktail menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- River Roast in Chicago's downtown area has new items to get everyone through the cold weather.
A classic Old Fashioned cocktail consists of three key ingredients: whiskey, bitters and sugar.
You can enjoy a cocktail at River Roast or make them at home.
For the bourbon enthusiast who simply sticks to the classics...
HOUSE
Bourbon, Orange Demerara, Bitters
For anyone who can't wait for apple picking season...
SPICED APPLE
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Spiced Cider Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon Stick
For the bourbon enthusiast who just does not want summer to end...
TROPICAL
Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Whiskey, Cherry Heering, Banane du Bresil, Peychaud's Bitters.
For the adventurous cocktailier...
BLACK CURRANT
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Black Currant Cocoa Bitters, Demerara
For those who want a non-alcoholic option...
ZERO PROOF
Kentucky74 N/A Bourbon, Vanilla Chai