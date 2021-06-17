Chicago shooting: Bicyclist critically wounded after being caught in crossfire in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 39-year-old man was critically wounded while riding a bicycle in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.Police said two suspects were standing on a corner in the 7100-block of South Bennett Avenue at about 2:55 a.m. when they were firing at another person.The victim was riding his bike when police said he was caught in gun crossfire and shot in the head and upper and lower body.He was initially transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the victim was likely not the intended target of the shootingNo one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.