Chicago shooting: Argument preceded shooting of boy, 7, in East Ukrainian Village, witness says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy shot in the stomach Wednesday night in the city's East Ukrainian Village continues to recover at Lurie Children's Hospital.A woman who heard the shooting happen outside of her apartment said all started with a loud argument. The woman did not want to be identified."Two cars pulled up and they were arguing about something and it all happened within five minutes, it was very very quick," she said.A woman, who doesn't want to be identified, says this all happened just feet from where her son was sleeping."My son's bedroom is right there so I ran in to go get him and take him out of the room and while I was running into the room, I heard two pops and then a cry, 'He's been hit.'"The shooting happened in the 1000-block of North Honore Street at about 8:20 p.m., police said. The woman called 911 and when police arrived, she saw them picking up the 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police said his condition was stabilized.The woman said the suspect ran to a car with a few other people and drove off. A terrifying few minutes for the people living on this block."That's less than 10 feet from my son's bedroom video where he's sleeping," the woman said. "Just the terror of hearing the arguments and not sure what's gonna happen and then the pops."Police said the 7-year-old was in the back of his 29-year-old mom's car when he was shot.That marks more than 250 children shot so far this year in Chicago, with more than 30 killed."It does worry me. I know we live in Chicago and that's part of living in Chicago but a child shot is such a horrific thing that should not happen," the woman said.Police are still looking for those suspects as the boy continues to recover.