Chicago police: Woman found shot to death in Auburn Gresham home; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at about 12:50 a.m. in the 7700-block of South Bishop Street and were directed to an apartment, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a bed with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person was seen running from the back of a residence and was taken into custody. A handgun was found in the area where police took the person into custody, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.