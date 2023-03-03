WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 2 shot in Irving Park alley, police say

Friday, March 3, 2023 4:08PM
Chicago police said a shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood left two men standing in an alley seriously wounded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were seriously wounded after a shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims were standing in an alley in the 3900-block of North Lowell Avenue at about 9:39 p.m. when police said someone opened fire.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition and a 26-year-old man was shot in the groin and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

