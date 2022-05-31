Chicago shooting: Woman shot while riding bicycle near DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot Monday night while riding her bicycle near DuSable Harbor, Chicago police said.The 19-year-old victim was in the 200-block of North Breakwater Access at about 9:58 p.m. when police said a male suspect shouted at her.The suspect then took out a gun and shot the woman before fleeing the area on foot, police said.The woman was shot in the thigh and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.