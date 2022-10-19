Chicago shooting caught on ambulance dashcam video near Jackson Park

A shooting was caught on the dash camera of an ambulance in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paramedics ducked for cover as a shooting was caught on the dash camera of an ambulance in Chicago last month.

The shooting happened on September 21, 2022 near Jackson Park on the city's South Side.

"Sounded like a gun to me," the paramedic in the passenger seat can be heard saying before they both duck for cover as more gunshots ring out.

The dashcam video shows two men hanging out the window of a vehicle as they drive past, firing off at least five shots.

The paramedics then saw a person they thought had been hit and responded to the scene.

Thankfully, he was just on the ground after ducking from the gunfire. No one was injured.