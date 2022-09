Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home

Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men are recovering after they were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a funeral in Bronzeville Friday.

It happened around noon outside the Christian Tabernacle Church near 47th Street and Prairie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The men who were shot are all expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.