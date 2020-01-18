Camerie Crawford ID'd as teen killed in Englewood shooting: Cook County medical examiner's office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot while standing in a vacant lot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The teen has been identified as Camerie K. Crawford, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 6700-block of South Parnell Avenue at approximately 6:29 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed as she stood in a vacant lot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.



A witness told police a silver sedan drove up and three males got out before one of them fired shots at the victim. The group then got back into the car and fled northbound on Parnell and eastbound on Marquette.

The girl was shot in the head, neck and back, police said. She was rushed to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in "very critical" condition, where she later died.

No one is in custody, police said. Area South detectives continue to investigate.

The victim's age was previously reported by CPD as 16, but has been updated.
