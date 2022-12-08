Chicago police: Man killed, woman wounded in struggle over gun at Ashburn gas station

Chicago police said a man was killed and a woman wounded in a fight over a gun at a gas station in the Ashburn neighborhood Wednesday night.

A 44-year-old woman, who police said is a concealed carry license holder, and a 38-year-old man were in a verbal dispute at a gas station in the 8200-block of Kedzie Avenue at about 8:05 p.m. when the woman drew her gun.

The two then struggled over the gun, which went off and shot both of them, police said.

The man was shot in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

The woman was shot in the hand and transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. Police said charges are pending.