3 critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting; SWAT called, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.Chicago fire officials said three people were shot sometime before 6:40 a.m. near 79th Street and Ellis Avenue. All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center: A male victim was in grave condition, a female victim was in critical condition and another male victim was critical but stable, CFD said.A SWAT incident was also called for the address where the incident occurred in the 900-block of East 79th Street.Chicago police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about what unfolded.The CTA is rerouting No. 79 buses, as there is a large police presence in the area.