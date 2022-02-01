3 critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting; SWAT called, Chicago fire officials say

Chicago fire officials said three people were shot sometime before 6:40 a.m. near 79th Street and Ellis Avenue. All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center: A male victim was in grave condition, a female victim was in critical condition and another male victim was critical but stable, CFD said.
A SWAT incident was also called for the address where the incident occurred in the 900-block of East 79th Street.
Chicago police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about what unfolded.
The CTA is rerouting No. 79 buses, as there is a large police presence in the area.
