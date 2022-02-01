chicago shooting

3 critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting; SWAT called, Chicago fire officials say

Chicago violence: 2 male victims, 1 female victim involved
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
3 shot, critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago fire officials said three people were shot sometime before 6:40 a.m. near 79th Street and Ellis Avenue. All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center: A male victim was in grave condition, a female victim was in critical condition and another male victim was critical but stable, CFD said.

A SWAT incident was also called for the address where the incident occurred in the 900-block of East 79th Street.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about what unfolded.

The CTA is rerouting No. 79 buses, as there is a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

