Near North Side shooting, crash leaves 3 hurt, including toddler, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people, including a 1-year-old boy, were hurt after a shooting and crash on the Near North Side Saturday afternoon.It happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 1100-block of North Larrabee Street, Chicago police said.CPD said a 32-year-old man and the child were in a car when someone started shooting, causing the car to crash.The man was shot several times and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.Police said the child has some cuts from broken glass.And a 28-year-old woman in another car was also shot and taken to Northwestern in good condition, but police said all three victims are expected to be OK.