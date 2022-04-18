Chicago shooting: River North hotel guest exchanges gunfire with would-be robber, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hotel guest traded gunfire with a would-be robber in River North Sunday night, Chicago police said.Police said a man was staying at the Godfrey in the 100-block of West Huron Street when just after 11:30 p.m. an unknown person knocked on his door.The 53-year-old victim opened the door and a man forced his way into the room, took out a gun and demanded the victim's property, police said.The suspect then began firing shots at the victim and the victim returned fire, police said.The would-be robber fled the scene and the victim was left with a graze wound to the head, police said.The victim was treated at the scene by the Chicago Fire Department and refused further medical attention.Police recovered a weapon from the scene. No one is in custody.