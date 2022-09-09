Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and another wounded in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said two victims were in a vehicle on the West Side when they saw a silver truck approach and someone inside fired shots.

The driver then fled and drove toward downtown and was followed by the silver truck.

The chase continued into the 600-block of Grand Avenue at about 3:11 a.m., when police said someone from the silver truck continued firing, wounding the two victims.

The 27-year-old man driving the car was wounded multiple times in the torso and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.