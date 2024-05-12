15-year-old boy stabbed, critically injured in the Loop: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was stabbed in the Loop on Sunday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The stabbing happened near North Dearborn Street and West Lake Street.

CFD said a 15-year-old boy suffered stab wounds there. He was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

What led up to the attack was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

