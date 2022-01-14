3 stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were stabbed during a robbery at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Police said a 29-year-old man was standing on a platform in the 200-block of South State Street at about 9:14 p.m. when two men approached him with a knife.

The men demanded the victim's backpack and watch and police said after the victim complied, he was stabbed in the back of the ear.

Two other men were stabbed by the suspects as they ran off, police said.

One victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The other two victims refused treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimestabbingcta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPS students to walkout Friday in protest over school return
Center for COVID Control pauses testing at sites across Chicago area
Pregnant woman killed in Englewood shooting ID'd
Chicago shooting, crash injure man and 3-year-old girl
New Illinois law could save you money when trading in car
Illinois judge under fire after tossing rape conviction
Aurora mayor to announce run for governor Monday: sources
Show More
Chicago Weather: Light snow possible Friday
Metra train strikes pedestrian in downtown Chicago
Wicker Park lost wedding ring returned to owner
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Illinois election season officially kicks off
More TOP STORIES News