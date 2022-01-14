3 stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were stabbed during a robbery at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was standing on a platform in the 200-block of South State Street at about 9:14 p.m. when two men approached him with a knife.The men demanded the victim's backpack and watch and police said after the victim complied, he was stabbed in the back of the ear.Two other men were stabbed by the suspects as they ran off, police said.One victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The other two victims refused treatment at the scene.No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.