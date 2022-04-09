stabbing

Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt CTA stop, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was stabbed during a physical altercation with a group at the CTA Roosevelt Red Line stop Friday evening.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was in the mezzanine of the CTA station when he was involved in a physical fight with five men. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.


The fight then spilled onto the street, where the group punched and kicked the victim on the ground, police said. They then jumped back on the Red Line.

Officers took the group into custody at the 35th Street stop, CPD said.


The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition, police said. Charges are pending.
