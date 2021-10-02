stabbing

Rush Street stabbing leaves man, 32, critically hurt in Gold Coast, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: CPD said suspect likely in his 50s
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old man was stabbed and critically hurt Friday night near a popular shopping and dining area on Rush Street.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1100-block of North Rush Street in the Gold Coast, Chicago police said.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen after getting into an argument with another man, CPD said.

RELATED: Intruder stabs man at River North condo fitness center

Chicago fire crews took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody, as Area Three detectives investigate.

Chicago police said the suspect in the stabbing is about 50 years old, with gray hair and a white T-shirt.

