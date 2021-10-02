Rush Street stabbing leaves man, 32, critically hurt in Gold Coast, Chicago police say

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1100-block of North Rush Street in the Gold Coast, Chicago police said.
The victim was stabbed in the abdomen after getting into an argument with another man, CPD said.
RELATED: Intruder stabs man at River North condo fitness center
Chicago fire crews took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody, as Area Three detectives investigate.
Chicago police said the suspect in the stabbing is about 50 years old, with gray hair and a white T-shirt.