Chicago Travel Advisory updated with Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska and South Dakota added

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that four states have been added to its travel advisory as COVID cases rise across the country.

The four states are Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Washington D.C., which was added to the list last week, has been moved back off the list as cases fell to 13.7 per 100,000 residents.

The states and territories on the advisory list are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 37.5, up from 32.7 a week ago.

The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.
Any unvaccinated people traveling from those states are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

RELATED: TSA extending its mask rule for airline passengers through January 2022

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier.

Chicago health officials also announced an indoor mask mandate for all individuals over age 2 starting Friday. Travelers must also follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

