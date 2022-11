Turkey spotted roaming Chicago neighborhood 2 days before Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, a turkey was spotted roaming around a Chicago neighborhood this week.

ABC7 viewer Conor Sweeney shared this video of a turkey strolling through his backyard in the Beverly neighborhood. He said the video was taken around 9 a.m. Tuesday near 103rd and Oakley.

Sweeney said the turkey was also recently spotted by neighbors in the block bounded by 106th, 107th, Leavitt and Hamilton.