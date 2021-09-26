our chicago

Exploring Mayor Lightfoot's proposal for Chicago basic income

Gary basic income program already exists
By Kay Cesinger

Our Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When she presented her budget, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed a program that would give $500 a month to 5,000 low-income households for one year.

The city said it would help those who were hit hard by the pandemic and are in need of additional economic stability.

A similar program is already happening in Gary.

SEE MORE: Gary launches guaranteed income program experiment for 1 year

The city's mayor, Jerome Prince, has said this pilot program is about compassion and expanding the safety net for 125 residents who were selected to take part.

"GIVE", The Guaranteed Income Validation Effort, is facilitating that program.

Our Chicago Part 1


EMBED More News Videos

And while some people might think an additional $500 a month wouldn't have a big impact, those taking part in Gary's pilot program disagree.



Executive Director Burgess Peoples said there's a mix of people taking part, "seniors, singles, individuals with babies, without babies, those that are working but are making below or at the minimum wage or below the minimum wage, and of course, we have some retired individuals on here."

They must be 18 years or older and make $35,000 or less.

Our Chicago Part 2


EMBED More News Videos

And while some people might think an additional $500 a month wouldn't have a big impact, those taking part in Gary's pilot program disagree.



And while some people might think an additional $500 a month wouldn't have a big impact, those taking part in Gary's pilot program disagree.

"They're like '$500 is a lot of money; $500 keeps a roof over my head. The $500 is helping me learn to budget what I have because I never had a cushion. The $500 allowed me to get my car fixed, so I can go to work and make more money because my attendance has gone up.'"

Some recipients said, for the first time, they're able to take their families on vacation and enroll their children in extra-curricular activities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoloopgarybudgetour chicagolori lightfoot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR CHICAGO
How Latino tech leaders are creating career pathways
'Our Chicago: Nuestras Historias' celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Our Chicago: Labor shortage
How does IL's expiring eviction moratorium impact Latinos?
TOP STORIES
CFD paramedic shot while tending to Stroger patient: Chicago police
Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage
3 dead after Amtrak train from Chicago derails in Montana: officials
Ready or not, Bears QB Fields starting against Browns
Chef offers ways to maximize food items for waste-less cooking
41 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Show More
Woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run: CPD
Arlington Park closes after nearly a century
Jelani Day case: Police working to ID man seen on surveillance video
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Chicago Weather: Warm, breezy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News