Chicago officials to meet with union reps as Mayor Lightfoot calls for vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials are expected to meet Tuesday with union representatives after Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for all city workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.A lot of union workers, including those in the police union, have pushed back against the announcement. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.Mayor Lightfoot says her message is clear."City employees are absolutely going to be required to be vaccinated," the mayor said.The question is, how will that mandate be implemented? And in what time frame?Lightfoot added that the city has been working with labor unions over the last several weeks to finalize plans. A formal announcement is expected as early as this week.A spokesperson with SEIU local 73 said they are not necessarily against the mandate, but would like parameters made clear in writing, like when members need to get both shots and if there will be religious or medical exemptions.But the Fraternal Order of Police is not happy, saying the mandate was not part of the recently-negotiated contract."She's not going to force this down our throats without a fight, and we will take it to the courts if necessary," said FOP president John Catanzara.A meeting betweenVaccine mandates have already been announced for CPS teachers and staff and for Cook County government workers, private businesses have also followed suit.Lightfoot's office said the announcement would be made in the days ahead, but would not provide any details of the plan, or whether it would cover all or only certain city workers.A spokesperson for the Chicago Federation of Labor said in a written statement: "Discussions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations are ongoing with the city. We appreciate the City's willingness to not announce a specific policy while those discussions continue."A survey shows 13% of U.S. employers plan to mandate the vaccine, up from less than 3% in early July."Just in the last two or three weeks, the dam really broke on that," said Andy Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "And that certainly gives a lot of cover to organizations around the country."