Chicago White Sox face off against Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs and will face off against the Astros in Houston Thursday in the first game of the American League Division Series.First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.Pitcher Lance Lynn will get the start for the White Sox with Lance McCullers on the mound for the Astros. Lucas Giolito will be the starting pitcher for the Sox in Game 2.Star White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will be a game-time decision after suffering an illness. The White Sox said the illness is not COVID-19.Game 1: Thursday, Oct., 7 at Houston, first pitch at 3:07 p.m. CTGame 2: Friday, Oct. 8, at Houston, first pitch at 1:07 p.m. CTGame 3: Sunday, Oct. 10, at Guaranteed Rate Field, first pitch at 7:07 p.m. CTGame 4: Monday, Oct. 11, at Guaranteed Rate Field (if necessary)Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)