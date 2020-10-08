coronavirus chicago

City announces 3 winners in Chicago Winter Design Challenge

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city has picked three winners from over 600 submissions to their Winter Dining Challenge.

The team of judges chose three designs that "capture the spirit of Chicago while providing feasible and safe options for Chicagoans to enjoy dining out as temperatures drop," according to a statement from the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Each winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and opportunities to pilot their idea at restaurants and bars in the city.



RELATED: Chicago restaurants hope new small business grants from Illinois will keep them open

The winners are Amy Young's Cozy Cabins, Neil Reidel's Block Party and Ellie Henderson's Heated Tables.

Young's design utilized parking spaces for small modular adjoining "cabins."

Reindel took a flexible approach with his design, which could be implemented for many different sites and street designs.

Henderson modified the Japanese Kotatsu as an economical way to keep warm when the weather outside is frightful.

The winners of the Winter Design Challenge will each receive a $5,000 cash prize.

The Illinois Restaurant Association will also be working with IDEO to select local construction firms to implement the winning designs at restaurants through a pilot program.

EMBED More News Videos

Each winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and opportunities to pilot their idea at restaurants and bars in the city.



This pilot program will be administered by the IRA and will be paid for with funds that BMO Harris has contributed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoriver northcontestscoronavirus chicagowinterrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Council meets virtually as Chicago budget update looms
IL reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
Alaska added to Chicago's emergency travel order; Ind. on warning list
Chicago restaurants' hopes crushed after Trump halts stimulus talks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, shot on South Side remains hospitalized
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
2nd presidential debate will be virtual town hall
Protests erupt in Wauwatosa, Wis. after no charges for police officer in killing of Black teen
2 wounded in drive-by in Lincoln Park
Rise Naperville recreational marijuana dispensary opens Thursday
Tom Brady is coming to Soldier Field
Show More
Dixmoor mayor sends letter telling village employees they may not get paid
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Thursday
Boy, 9, killed after accidentally shooting himself in head in Austin: CPD
More TOP STORIES News