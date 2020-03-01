Chicago residents honor 5 killed in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility in Miller Valley

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Some Chicagoans came together Saturday to remember the five lives lost in a mass shooting in Milwaukee earlier this week.A small group that gathered at Federal Plaza are calling for changes to the nation's gun laws, hoping to prevent shootings in the future."It hit very close to home," Riley Reed said about the workplace shooting at a Molson Coors facility Wednesday.Reed, a DePaul University student from Milwaukee, heads March for our Lives Chicago."I wanted to give a tribute to my hometown," Reed said. "I have been working on the issue of gun violence for past years since March for our Lives was founded. I helped organize the Milwaukee march."The families of the victims are in the process of making funeral arrangements.Police are still looking into why the gunman killed his Molson Coors coworkers before turning the gun on himself.Jesus Hidalgo and Diego Garcia are with the youth group, Fuerte, which means strong in Spanish. They say the brewery shooting is another example of why gun reform is needed in this country."We understand the suffering that they have gone through. We have lost a lot of family members and a lot of friends to gun violence," Hidalgo said. "We need to emphasize awareness of this issue."Garcia said, "Whenever there is an opportunity advocate for peace and demand action for those in power, we will take that opportunity because we are tired of burying our friends."The city of Milwaukee continues to grieve.The city is hosting a vigil to unite and heal on Sunday night.