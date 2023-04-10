Chicago police: Man shot while trying to break into Lincoln Square business

Chicago police said a man was shot during a break-in at a Lincoln Square business Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during a break-in at a Lincoln Square business Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 11:47 p.n. in the 2600-block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Police said a 40-year-old man inside the business, which was closed at the time, heard a noise in the back of the building discovered an 18-year-old man attempting to get inside. That is when the man shot the 18-year-old.

Officers responded and found the 18-year-old man in an alley shot in the leg. He was taken into custody and transported to illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Charges are pending and Area Three detectives are investigating.

