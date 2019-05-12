Child airlifted after hit and run while riding bike, police searching for suspect

Police are looking for the man who hit a child riding their bike in west suburban Saint Charles Township.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Geneva Avenue near Courier.

The Kane County Sheriff's office said the driver of a black Dodge pickup drove away, abandoned the car a few blocks from the scene and started running.

The child was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital with potential life threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a male white, approximately 5'6, weighing around 120 pounds with a pony tail and wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
