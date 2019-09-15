Child thrown from car during hit-and-run crash, suspects still at large, police say

HOUSTON -- Houston police are searching for the suspects of a hit-and-run crash that injured three children and their father near the Gulf Freeway.Police say the suspected vehicle was headed westbound on Telephone Road when it ran a red light and struck the victims' vehicle. Three kids under the age of 10 were in the vehicle that was struck at the time.According to police, one child was ejected during the incident but only suffered a broken arm.The second child also suffered a broken arm, the third child suffered small lacerations and their dad sustained minor injuries.Police say four people got out of the suspected vehicle, were picked up by another car and fled the scene. They believe the suspected vehicle that picked them up is a dark-colored Dodge Charger.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 713-247-4072.