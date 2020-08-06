Chicago crime: 8-year-old, 14-year-old shot in separate drive-by shootings; 3 others injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were hurt in two separate shootings about 30 minutes apart Wednesday night, Chicago police say.The first one happened on the Far South Side in Roseland where a 14-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by, according to police.Police say the teenager was walking on the sidewalk with a group of people around 9:40 p.m. in the first block of East 102nd Street when someone in a vehicle opened fire.The teen was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital where he is listed in good condition.A short time another child was shot in an entirely separate shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.Police say four people were shot just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Karlov Avenue on the West Side, including an 8-year-old boy.The victims were standing on the sidewalk when a black SUV opened fire, officials say.The boy was struck in his legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital.Three men in their 20s and 30s were also injured in the shooting. All four are listed in fair condition, according to police.The two shootings involving children add to the growing number of kids hurt by gunfire in Chicago this summer.Police say they haven't made any arrests in either shooting.