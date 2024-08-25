Man killed in Chinatown shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's South Side on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chinatown neighborhood's 400-block of West Cermak Road around 7 a.m.

The man was outside when a silver sedan approached him, police said. After a brief conversation, someone inside the sedan fired shots at the man, striking him throughout his body.

Police said the victim was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

