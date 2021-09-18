Community & Events

'Christmas Without Cancer' 5K run/walk returns to Evergreen Park

By Tyra Whitney
EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Christmas Without Cancer 5k Run/Walk is back in person and virtually.

Participants will have the opportunity to run or walk a beautiful, tree-lined, flat course, at Circle Park in Evergreen Park, while helping hundreds of cancer patients, survivors and their families.

The Christmas Without Cancer 5K Run/Walk is the most important and largest fundraiser of the year for the organization. The event was virtual for the first time in its history in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 event was the largest in the organization's history with nearly 800 people participating.

Since 2003, Christmas without Cancer has helped thousands of people across the Chicagoland area by providing holiday gifts, as well as necessities to local families that are dealing with cancer. Founded in 2003 by oncology nurse Gerri Neylon, the organization quietly identifies and adopts multiple families throughout the year and supplies them with gift cards for groceries, medications, gas, and other "need" items, as well as help with mortgage payments, rent, tuition and travel related expenses for treatment.

Circle Park is located at 9719 South Homan in Evergreen Park, Ill.

For more information on the Christmas without Cancer 5K Run/Walk, Click Here.
