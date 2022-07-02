circus

Final weekend to catch Cirque Italia in Aurora

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Final weekend to catch water circus in west suburb

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their brand-new production, which ends July 4.

Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012.

The story begins with Ringmaster "Clown Rafinha" fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more.

You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.

Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You'll have to see the show for yourself to find out!

