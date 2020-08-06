City Colleges of Chicago employees threaten strike over in-person learning plans, unemployment claim challenges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City Colleges of Chicago staff and faculty are expected to announce Thursday that they are willing to go on strike over plans to return for in-person learning.They say they are demanding safe working conditions and are calling on the board of trustees to keep employees working remotely until a safe plan is in place.The Illinois Federation of Teachers says the colleges are not prepared for employees or the public to return safely, "especially with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Chicago."Other adjunct faculty members are also calling on City Colleges to stop challenging workers' unemployment claims during the pandemic.They claim a dozen workers received notices that their claims are being investigated by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.