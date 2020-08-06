Education

City Colleges of Chicago employees threaten strike over in-person learning plans, unemployment claim challenges

Adjunct faculty members also say they are being investigated by IDES over unemployment claim challenges
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- City Colleges of Chicago staff and faculty are expected to announce Thursday that they are willing to go on strike over plans to return for in-person learning.

They say they are demanding safe working conditions and are calling on the board of trustees to keep employees working remotely until a safe plan is in place.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers says the colleges are not prepared for employees or the public to return safely, "especially with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Chicago."

Other adjunct faculty members are also calling on City Colleges to stop challenging workers' unemployment claims during the pandemic.

They claim a dozen workers received notices that their claims are being investigated by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoeducationcity colleges of chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisstrikecollegeteachers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children shot in separate drive-by shootings; 3 others injured
Gold Coast fatal shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at suburban Texas Roadhouse
Illinois' largest recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Schaumburg
Some bank robbers take advantage of COVID-19 mask rules
DePaul University student tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Shared streets program expands to Wells, Clark in River North
Walmart to show drive-in movies in store parking lots
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
Chicago Weather: Sunny and pleasant Thursday
More TOP STORIES News