CES 2020: IBM's Thank My Farmer app will trace coffee beans back to grower

LAS VEGAS (WLS) -- If you ever wanted to know where your coffee beans came from in your morning cup of joe, you'll soon have that chance.

IBM unveiled a new app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that could possibly change the way you drink coffee.

The app is called, "Thank My Farmer".

IBM teamed up with traceability platform, Farmer connect.

With the app, users will be able to trace the cup of coffee from the store you bought it from, back to the farm the bean originally came from.

Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to scan QR codes that will be printed on well-known brands such as Folgers.

The app is expected to launch later this year.
