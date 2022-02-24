Arts & Entertainment

'Come From Away' opens at Cadillac Theater in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Come From Away' opens in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a story of thousands coming together during a pivotal moment in history.

"Come From Away" opened Thursday night in Chicago.

"Come From Away" tells the true story of seven thousand air travelers, stranded in the aftermath of 9-11.

They were all on planes, forced to land, in the tiny Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland.

Nick Duckart plays Kevin J and others in the show and he joined ABC7 to talk about the show.

"Come From Away" is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theater through March 6. It's 100 minutes, with no intermission.

Masks and proof of vaccination are required. The show is recommended for those 10 and up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooptheatermusicalbroadway in chicago
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden addresses Russian attack on Ukraine | LIVE
LIVE RADAR: Chicago winter storm forecast to drop up to 5 inches
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
4-year-old boy found dead in freezer; mother's boyfriend charged
Attempted robbery on Michigan Ave. thwarted by security: store owner
Chicago mask mandate: Archdiocese schools to see restrictions lift
COVID testing Chicago: FBI raids another COVID-19 test site
Show More
Supt. Brown says he expects officers to comply with vaccine order
USPS investigates missing and stolen mail in Chicago area
Car stolen in River West with 3 children inside: CPD
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
Chicagoans react to news of explosions in Ukraine, Russian attack
More TOP STORIES News