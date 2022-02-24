'Come From Away' opens at Cadillac Theater in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a story of thousands coming together during a pivotal moment in history."Come From Away" opened Thursday night in Chicago."Come From Away" tells the true story of seven thousand air travelers, stranded in the aftermath of 9-11.They were all on planes, forced to land, in the tiny Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland.Nick Duckart plays Kevin J and others in the show and he joined ABC7 to talk about the show."Come From Away" is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theater through March 6. It's 100 minutes, with no intermission.Masks and proof of vaccination are required. The show is recommended for those 10 and up.