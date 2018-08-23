COMMUNITY & EVENTS

10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway

Up to 10,000 pairs of free shoes will be given away in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood this weekend in an "Anti-Bait Truck" event.

Rapper Vic Mensa organized the shoe giveaway in response to an operation conducted by the Norfolk Southern Railway earlier this month. Chicago police worked with the train company on the undercover sting, where "bait trucks" full of valuable shoes were used to arrest suspected thieves in Englewood.

Three men were arrested for taking some of the shoes, but those charges were later dropped.

Cell phone video of the covert sting was viewed more than half a million times. South Side activists said the action deepened the divide between police and residents.

RELATED: South Side residents outraged by 'bait truck' caught on video

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper blasted the operation, saying it exploited people in need. They're both part of Sunday's event. Chicago rapper Chief Keef spread word about the giveaway on Instagram:



The free shoes are for people of all ages. The giveaway will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday at the Englewood Community Center, which is located at 2050 W 59th Street.
