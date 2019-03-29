Community & Events

Brewers fans upgrade tailgate experience with hot tub

EMBED <>More Videos

A trio of Milwaukee Brewers fans added a unique accessory to their tailgate - a hot tub.

Ahead of any sporting event, you might see tailgaters grilling, drinking and having a good time.

But some Milwaukee Brewers fans took tailgating to a whole new level on opening day with a hot tub.

Dave Earl is the man behind it all.

"Just a bunch of guys that have a passion for the Brewers and tailgating," Earl said. "One of our friends owns a hot tub and after a few nights of drinking, we were like 'I wonder if we could make this happen and bring it to a tailgate.' So we thought about some logistics and made it happen."

Earl and his friends loaded the portable hot tub into a U-haul truck and drove to Miller Park.

WISN reporter Hillary Mintz asked if it was like a hot tub time machine back to 1982 when the Brewers were in the World Series.

"That's the idea," Earl said, "that's definitely the idea. So maybe this year if they go and they make it, we're gonna have to start bringing the hot tub every year."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswisconsinbaseballu.s. & worldtailgate
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Funeral held for slain CPD Officer John Rivera
Higher rates of cancer detected near Sterigenics, study finds
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Soldier's WWII scrapbook found in Dumpster
Man, 94, killed in hit-and-run crash on NW Side
Car payoff pain: How a trade-in could damage your credit
Show More
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Inflatable sculpture floating in Hong Kong harbor
Riverside police release dashcam video of near miss involving alleged drunk driver
Braidwood 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' hotel investigated for drug activity, prostitution
Thousands referred for alternative prosecution by Cook Co. prosecutors haven't completed process
More TOP STORIES News