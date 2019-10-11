Community & Events

Chicago Lights helps children living in under-resourced areas reach full potential

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are lots of tutoring programs in Chicago. One of them tries to help students from under-resourced areas reach their full potential.

Stacy Jackson and Fernie Tiflis from Chicago Lights joined ABC7 to talk about the organization.

Chicago Lights is hosting A Toast to Tutoring event next week. For more information and tickets, visit chicagolights.org/toast-to-tutoring.
