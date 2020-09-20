coronavirus chicago

Chicago Mexican art museum takes annual Day of the Dead exhibit online

Virtual exhibit honors Latinx who died from COVID-19
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Museum of Mexican Art has hosted a Day of the Dead exhibition for more than 30 years, and this year is no different. The exhibit has simply moved online.

Cesareo Moreno, chief curator for the National Museum of Mexican Art, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about the museum's exhibit, "Solo un poco aqui: Day of the Dead 2020."

Day of the Dead is one of Mexico's most celebrated traditions. It's about life as much as death.

"Day of the Dead is not a celebration of death, right?



Due to the pandemic, the museum is closed through year-end, but the exhibition is still happening, virtually.

COVID-19 has hit the Latinx community hard in Chicago. This year's exhibit honors those who have died from the virus.

It began Friday and can be viewed for free at nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org until Dec. 13. Virtual public tours are available in English and Spanish.
