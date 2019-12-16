CHICAGO (WLS) -- The DePaul Art Museum is in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood and is used both by students and the community. The contemporary art museum has become known as a platform for underrepresented artists in Chicago.
Julie Rodrigues Widolm, director and chief curator of the DePaul Art Museum, stopped by ABC7's State Street Studio to talk about the museum's commitment to diversity and inclusion.
DePaul Art Museum focuses on diversity, inclusion
